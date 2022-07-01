FRIDAY, July 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Residence in a socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhood is associated with reduced fecundability, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open.

Mary D. Willis, Ph.D., from Oregon State University in Corvallis, and colleagues examined the association between residence in disadvantaged neighborhoods and fecundability in a prospective preconception cohort study involving 6,356 participants who identified as female, were age 21 to 45 years of age, were attempting conception without fertility treatment, and who provided a valid residential address. Fecundability ratios were estimated for the associations between a standardized area deprivation index (ADI), applied to each residential address, and fecundability.

The researchers observed 3,725 pregnancies for 27,427 menstrual cycles of follow-up. The adjusted fecundability ratios were 0.79 and 0.77 for national-level and within-state ADI rankings, respectively, comparing the top and bottom deciles for disadvantaged neighborhood status. Some evidence of nonlinearity was seen in the association with restricted cubic splines. Among participants with lower annual incomes (<$50,000), associations were slightly stronger.

“If confirmed in other studies, our results suggest that policies and programs that address socioeconomic inequities may reduce infertility in local communities,” the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

