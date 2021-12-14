TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — U.S. adults are generally willing to use video visits but prefer in-person care for a nonemergency health issue, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in JAMA Network Open.

Zachary S. Predmore, Ph.D., from the RAND Corporation in Boston, and colleagues surveyed 2,080 adults (March 8 to 19, 2021) to assess patient preferences for video visits after the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and to identify patient perceptions of the value of video visits.

The researchers found that two-thirds of participants (66.5 percent) preferred at least some video visits in the future, but given a choice, more than half of respondents (53 percent) preferred an in-person visit. Among those preferring an in-person visit when out-of-pocket costs were not a factor, nearly half (49.8 percent) still preferred in-person care and 23.5 percent switched to a video visit when confronted with the higher relative costs for in-person care. Among individuals who initially preferred a video visit, only 18.9 percent still preferred a video visit if it cost more and 61.7 percent switched to an in-person visit when confronted with higher relative costs for video visits. “Awareness of patient preferences will help to identify telehealth’s role in postpandemic health care delivery,” the authors write.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

