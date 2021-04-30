Advertisement
Home »

Many U.S. Colleges Will Mandate Vaccines on Campus Next Fall

Apr 30, 2021

Many U.S. Colleges Will Mandate Vaccines on Campus Next Fall

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — More than 100 American colleges will require that students get COVID-19 vaccines if they want to be on campus in the fall, a new survey shows.

More than 660,000 cases have been linked to universities since the start of the pandemic, with one-third of those reported since Jan. 1, The New York Times reported. And COVID-19 outbreaks still plague some campuses, even as students have become eligible for vaccines. Salve Regina University in Rhode Island canceled all in-person events for at least a week after more than 30 students tested positive in seven days. Meanwhile, Wayne State University in Detroit suspended in-person classes and on-campus activities in early April.

Schools including DePaul University, Emory University, and Wesleyan University are requiring all students to be vaccinated, The Times survey revealed. Others have said they are requiring athletes or those who live on campus to get a shot. Most are allowing medical, religious, and other exemptions.

At least two dozen colleges, including those in California’s public university system, said that they would require shots once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the United States, The Times reported.

Many schools that are not requiring vaccinations are instead offering incentives to encourage students to get their shots. Baylor University in Texas and Calvin University in Michigan have both announced that students who have been inoculated can skip mandatory COVID-19 testing, the newspaper said. The University of Wyoming is offering vaccinated students and staff members a chance to participate in a weekly drawing for prizes such as tickets to football or basketball games and Apple products. Employees who are fully vaccinated are eligible for a personal day off.

The New York Times Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
healthday

Related Posts

Sling, PT May Be OK for Two-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures

Sling, PT May Be OK for Two-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures

July 26, 2019

Black Patients Overrepresented in Hospitalized COVID-19 Cohort

Black Patients Overrepresented in Hospitalized COVID-19 Cohort

May 1, 2020

Bill Would Raise U.S. Legal Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

Bill Would Raise U.S. Legal Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

May 21, 2019

Smartphone, Web App May Help Predict Prognosis for Meningioma

Smartphone, Web App May Help Predict Prognosis for Meningioma

February 13, 2020

Many U.S. Colleges Will Mandate Vaccines on Campus Next Fall

Apr 30, 2021

Many U.S. Colleges Will Mandate Vaccines on Campus Next Fall

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — More than 100 American colleges will require that students get COVID-19 vaccines if they want to be on campus in the fall, a new survey shows.

More than 660,000 cases have been linked to universities since the start of the pandemic, with one-third of those reported since Jan. 1, The New York Times reported. And COVID-19 outbreaks still plague some campuses, even as students have become eligible for vaccines. Salve Regina University in Rhode Island canceled all in-person events for at least a week after more than 30 students tested positive in seven days. Meanwhile, Wayne State University in Detroit suspended in-person classes and on-campus activities in early April.

Schools including DePaul University, Emory University, and Wesleyan University are requiring all students to be vaccinated, The Times survey revealed. Others have said they are requiring athletes or those who live on campus to get a shot. Most are allowing medical, religious, and other exemptions.

At least two dozen colleges, including those in California’s public university system, said that they would require shots once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the United States, The Times reported.

Many schools that are not requiring vaccinations are instead offering incentives to encourage students to get their shots. Baylor University in Texas and Calvin University in Michigan have both announced that students who have been inoculated can skip mandatory COVID-19 testing, the newspaper said. The University of Wyoming is offering vaccinated students and staff members a chance to participate in a weekly drawing for prizes such as tickets to football or basketball games and Apple products. Employees who are fully vaccinated are eligible for a personal day off.

The New York Times Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
healthday

Related Posts

800-662-HELP Underappreciated in Media, General Population

800-662-HELP Underappreciated in Media, General Population

January 14, 2019

NY Hospital Installs Hand-Washing Cam

NY Hospital Installs Hand-Washing Cam

August 27, 2012

Drug, Alcohol, and Suicide Deaths Up Among Millennials

Drug, Alcohol, and Suicide Deaths Up Among Millennials

June 13, 2019

Diet Intervention Can Cut Depression Symptoms in Young Adults

Diet Intervention Can Cut Depression Symptoms in Young Adults

October 10, 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

For latest news and updates
Email-id is invalid

Meeting Coverage

  • ACC 2020
    The American College of Cardiology decided to cancel ACC.20/WCC due to COVID-19, which was scheduled to take place March 28-30 in Chicago. However, ACC.20/WCC Virtual Meeting continues to release cutting edge science and practice changing updates for cardiovascular professionals on demand and free through June 2020.
  • ENDO: 2020
    ENDO 2020 Annual Conference has been canceled due to COVID-19. Here are highlights of emerging data that has still been released. Keep an eye out for ENDO Online 2020, which will take place from June 8 to 22.
  • CROI 2020
    Every year, CROI hosts some of the world's leading experts in HIV research, who come to present exciting new data and drive forward the field of HIV/AIDS research. This year, due to COVID-19, CROI held their meeting virtually.