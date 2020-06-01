Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Nephrology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Inequity Found in Access to Transplant With Universal Health Care

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patient factors account for much of the variation in access to kidney transplantation in the United Kingdom, according to a study published online May 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

U.K. Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Are More Often Male

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are more often male and frequently have comorbidities, according to a study published online May 22 in the The BMJ.

Benzodiazepines, Codispensed Opioids Common in Hemodialysis

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients initiating hemodialysis often are prescribed opioids and short-acting benzodiazepines, which are associated with increased mortality risk, according to a study published online May 26 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Only One in Four U.S. Hospitals With ICUs Have Tele-ICU Services

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2018, half of U.S. hospitals had the capacity to conduct telehealth-based outpatient visits, while only one in four had tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) capabilities, according to a research letter published online April 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Environmental Chemical Exposure Tied to Kidney Disease in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Increased exposure to heavy metal lead, cadmium, or volatile organic compounds may be associated with an increased prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online May 22 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

ACR Updates Guideline for Management of Gout

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an updated American College of Rheumatology guideline, published online May 11 in Arthritis Care & Research, recommendations are presented for the management of gout.

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

28 Million-Plus Surgeries Could Be Canceled Due to COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide, more than 28 million elective surgeries could be canceled or postponed during the 12 weeks of peak disruption due to COVID-19, according to a study published online May 12 in the British Journal of Surgery.

Factors ID’d for Positive SARS-CoV-2 Test Result in Primary Care

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sociodemographic factors associated with the risk for a positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test result include deprivation, population density, and ethnicity, according to a study published online May 15 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

Cough May Not Appear in Young Children With COVID-19

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young children with COVID-19 may not present with respiratory symptoms, according to a case report published online May 12 in Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Deceased Donor Transplantation Has Dropped Since COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a reduction in deceased donor transplantations in France and the United States, according to a research letter published online May 11 in The Lancet.

SES Mediates Racial Differences in Kidney Transplant Listing

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with kidney failure, accounting for socioeconomic status (SES) and comorbidity attenuates racial disparities in listing for, but not receipt of, kidney transplant, according to a study published online May 7 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

New York State Reports Cases of Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome Tied to COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory on May 6 regarding cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19.

UGN-101 Active in Chemoablation of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, primary chemoablation with intracavitary UGN-101, a mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel, results in clinically significant disease eradication, according to a study published online April 29 in The Lancet Oncology.

Incidence of HTN Disorders of Pregnancy Underestimated

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) is underestimated when assessed on a per-pregnancy basis and confers a significant increase in risks for cardiovascular and kidney diseases, according to a study published in the May 12 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

ATS Issues Guideline on the Diagnosis of Sarcoidosis

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an official American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published online April 15 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the detection and diagnosis of sarcoidosis.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Linked to Reduced Risk for Serious Renal Events

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors is associated with a reduced risk for serious renal events compared with dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, according to a study published online April 29 in The BMJ.

