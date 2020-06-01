Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pathology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 25 to 29, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Infection Risk Up in Month After CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For children and young adults receiving CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell infusion (CTI), infection rates increase in the first month after treatment and then decrease, according to a study published in the May issue of Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Positive RT-PCR Findings Seen After COVID-19 Discharge

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some patients with COVID-19 have positive reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results after discharge, according to a research letter published online May 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Success More Than 50 Percent for Second Child With Fertility Treatment

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women have a good chance of having a second child with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART), according to a study published online May 8 in Human Reproduction.

Abstract/Full Text

CDC: Coronavirus Antibody Tests Still Not Accurate Enough

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Coronavirus antibody test results may not be accurate enough to help guide decisions about whether to allow large groups of people to gather at work, schools, dormitories, correctional facilities, and other locations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

CBS News Article

More Information: CDC

Genetic Data May Up Diagnostic Efficiency for Rheumatic Disease

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Converting genotype information into an interpretable probability value for five different inflammatory arthritis-causing diseases could potentially improve the diagnostic efficiency of rheumatic disease, according to a study published in the May 27 issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Neurofilament Light Chain Levels Elevated After Repetitive TBI

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Repetitive mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) are associated with elevated exosomal and plasma levels of neurofilament light (NfL) chain, according to a study published online May 27 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Neuroimaging Features of COVID-19 Are Variable

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Neuroimaging features of COVID-19 are variable among patients with acute neurological symptoms but are dominated by acute ischemic infarcts, according to a research letter published online May 21 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Early Informed Lung Cancer Patients Have Greater Survival Rates

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Lung cancer patients who are given the opportunity to be informed of their diagnosis have a longer median survival time, according to a study published in the May issue of Psycho-Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payments may be required)

Adenovirus Type-5 Vectored COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A recombinant adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) vectored COVID-19 vaccine is safe, tolerable, and immunogenic, according to a study published online May 22 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Placental Injury Seen in Pregnant Women With SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher rates of decidual arteriopathy and other maternal vascular malperfusion features are seen in placentas of women with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online May 22 in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

Abstract/Full Text

Environmental Chemical Exposure Tied to Kidney Disease in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Increased exposure to heavy metal lead, cadmium, or volatile organic compounds may be associated with an increased prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online May 22 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Platinum Therapy May Up Survival in Pancreatic Cancer With DNA Repair Defects

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), those with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) have improved survival with first-line (1L) platinum treatment, according to a study published online May 22 in Clinical Cancer Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 18 to 22, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

CDC: COVID-19 Not Spread Easily From Contaminated Surfaces

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 spreads swiftly between people but is not easily caught from contaminated surfaces, according to updated information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington Post Article

More Information: CDC

U.S. Offers $1.2 Billion to Drug Company for COVID-19 Vaccine Research

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it would provide up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine from a lab in Oxford, England.

The New York Times Article

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Detected in 4.65 Percent in Los Angeles County

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In recent serologic tests, the weighted prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies was 4.65 percent among adult residents of Los Angeles County, California, after adjustment for test sensitivity and specificity, according to a research letter published online May 18 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Clinical Genetic Testing for Autism Remains Very Low

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Only 3 percent of patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) report having received all recommended clinical genetic testing, according to a research letter published online May 13 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

CDC Says Test All Newborns of Mothers With Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — All babies born to women with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should be tested, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued Wednesday.

CNN Article

More Information: CDC

Convalescent Plasma Trial for COVID-19 Patients Underway at NYU Langone

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine are conducting a phase II clinical trial to determine the efficacy of convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Corita R. Grudzen, M.D., vice chair for research in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU Langone Health, wrote the study protocol and recently spoke with HealthDay Live! about the trial.

More Information

NYU Langone Health Press Release

Risk for Autism Spectrum Disorder Up With Affected Aunt, Uncle

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is increased for children with an aunt or uncle with ASD, according to a study recently published in Biological Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Clinical Performance of SARS-COV-2 Antibody Tests Varies

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The diagnostic specificity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) serologic assays varies, and sensitivity is poor during the first 14 days of symptoms, according to a study published online May 13 in Clinical Chemistry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Plasma NfL Level Tied to Risk for Disability in Multiple Sclerosis

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Elevated plasma neurofilament light chain (pNfL) levels are associated with an increased risk for reaching sustained disability worsening in multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a study published online May 20 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Some Children With COVID-19 Require Admission, PICU Care

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some children with COVID-19 require admission and intensive care, according to a study published online May 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Sales of Johnson’s Baby Powder Halted in U.S., Canada

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Lawsuits claiming that talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder has caused cancer have led to a plunge in sales in the United States and Canada, so Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is ending sales of the product in those two countries.

AP News Article

Multiple Genes Predispose Black Women to Breast Cancer

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Multiple genes predispose African-American (AA) women to breast cancer, including BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, according to a study published online May 19 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial

11.2 Percent of Pediatric Cancer Patients Positive for SARS-CoV-2

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among pediatric cancer patients, overall morbidity of COVID-19 is low, according to a research letter published online May 13 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Higher Burden of Cardiovascular Risk Tied to Cognitive Decline

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher cardiovascular risk burden is associated with cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Cord Blood Does Not Improve Socialization Skills in Autism

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A single infusion of cord blood (CB) does not improve socialization skills or reduce autism symptoms among children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a study published online May 19 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Appears Safe, Triggers Immune Response

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An experimental vaccine against COVID-19 appears to be safe and to trigger an immune response, according to results of the first human clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York Times Article

Social Distancing Policies Reduced COVID-19 Growth Rate

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The impact of four widely adopted social distancing policies reduced the daily growth rate of COVID-19 across U.S. counties, according to a report published online May 14 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

More Information

Cough May Not Appear in Young Children With COVID-19

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young children with COVID-19 may not present with respiratory symptoms, according to a case report published online May 12 in Frontiers in Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Convalescent Plasma Appears Promising for Severe COVID-19

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Administration of convalescent plasma seems safe and results in improvement in clinical status for patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19, according to a study not yet peer reviewed and posted on medRxiv.org.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 11 to 15, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

FDA: Abbott Rapid COVID-19 Test Could Miss Infections

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A rapid COVID-19 test being used across the United States could miss infections, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

More Information: FDA

The New York Times Article

NIH: Large-Scale Testing of Some COVID-19 Vaccines Could Start in July

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A number of COVID-19 vaccines under development “look pretty promising” and one or two could be ready for large-scale testing by July, the director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health says.

AP News Article

COVID-19 Cases Increased More Rapidly With No Stay-at-Home Order in Iowa

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 cases increased more quickly in border counties in Iowa and more slowly in border counties in Illinois following enactment of a stay-at-home order in Illinois, according to a study published online May 15 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Interferon-α2b May Shorten Viral Shedding Duration in COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Interferon (IFN)-α2b therapy seems to shorten the duration of viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online May 15 in Frontiers in Immunology.

Abstract/Full Text

Kawasaki-Like Disease Incidence Up After Start of SARS-CoV-2

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of Kawasaki-like disease increased after the start of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic in the Bergamo province of Italy, according to a study published online May 13 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Bowel Abnormalities Described in Inpatients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bowel abnormalities have been identified on abdominal imaging of some inpatients with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 11 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Celiac Disease Linked

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with celiac disease have an increased risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and vice versa, according to research published online May 13 in Gastroenterology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Doctors Should Watch for Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — American physicians should watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that may be linked to COVID-19 infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in an alert.

CNN Article

Plan in Place to Up Production of Prefilled Syringes for Future COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A deal for hundreds of millions of syringes that could be used to quickly administer a possible vaccine against COVID-19 has been reached between the U.S. government and a private company.

NBC News Article

PM 2.5 Linked to Later Mortality in Certain Pediatric, AYA Cancers

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For pediatric and adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with specific cancers, continued exposure to fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) is associated with later mortality, according to a study published online May 13 in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Pandemic Slowing Cancer Research

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nearly half of cancer research has been stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the results of a survey of American Cancer Society (ACS) grantees.

More Information

Crude Link ID’d for Vitamin D Levels, COVID-19 Cases, Death

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is a crude correlation between vitamin D levels and the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 mortality, according to a study published online May 6 in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research.

Abstract/Full Text

Organic Pollutant Exposure May Up Celiac Disease Risk in Children

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In children, the odds of celiac disease are increased in association with persistent organic pollutant (POP) exposure, according to a study published online May 11 in Environmental Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

IBD Not Tied to Female Genital Tract Malignancies

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients do not have a higher risk for female genital tract malignancies, according to a study recently published in Digestive and Liver Disease.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

SARS-CoV-2 Spreads Rapidly Through Skilled Nursing Facilities

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Rapid and widespread transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can occur in skilled nursing facilities, according to a study published online April 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Epidemic Growth of COVID-19 Not Linked to Latitude, Temperature

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For COVID-19, epidemic growth is not associated with latitude and temperature or with absolute humidity, according to a study published online May 8 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Anakinra May Reduce Systemic Inflammation in COVID-19

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — High-dose anakinra, a recombinant interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor antagonist, is associated with improved clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and hyperinflammation, according to a study published online May 7 in The Lancet Rheumatology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 4 to 8, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

FDA Slashes Number of Approved Chinese Makers of N95 Masks

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The number of mask makers in China approved to make N95-type masks for U.S. health care workers was slashed from 80 to 14 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

MarketWatch Article

Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rate 1.3 Percent in U.S.

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The overall infection fatality rate (IFR) among symptomatic COVID-19 cases (IFR-S) in the United States is estimated at 1.3 percent, according to a report published online May 7 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Testicular Germ Cell Tumor Incidence Increased for All Races/Ethnicities

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2001 to 2016, the incidence of testicular germ cell tumors increased across all racial/ethnic groups but remained highest among non-Hispanic whites (NHWs), according to a study published online May 8 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

ACE Inhibitor/ARB Use Not Tied to COVID-19 Test Positivity

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEI) and/or angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) use is not associated with COVID-19 test positivity, according to a study published online May 5 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

SARS-CoV-2 Identified in Semen of Men With COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is present in the semen of some patients with COVID-19, including recovering patients, according to a study published online May 7 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk for SARS-CoV-2 Lower for Prostate Cancer Patients on ADT

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among prostate cancer patients, those receiving androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) versus other treatments have a lower risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online May 6 in the Annals of Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text

Doubt Cast on Notion That New Strain of COVID-19 Is More Infectious

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new study suggesting that COVID-19 has mutated to become even more infectious should be viewed with skepticism, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said Wednesday.

CNBC Article

New York State Reports Cases of Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome Tied to COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory on May 6 regarding cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19.

More Information

AHA Statement

Microstructural Differences Detected on Brain MRI in PANS

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) have cerebral microstructural differences in multiple brain structures, including the deep gray matter structures, according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

GI Symptoms Seen in Less Than 10 Percent of COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms are seen in less than 10 percent of patients with COVID-19, according to a meta-analysis published online May 4 in Gastroenterology.

Abstract/Full Text

New Coronavirus Strain More Contagious, Scientists Say

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new, mutated strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has become dominant and appears to be more contagious than the strain that spread during the early stages of the pandemic, scientists report.

Los Angeles Times Article

Human Trials of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Begin in U.S.

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Human trials on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine began in the United States on Monday, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said.

The New York Times Article

Teen Obesity, T2DM, HTN May Lead to Early Vascular Aging

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and elevated systolic blood pressure (SBP) in adolescence accelerates the progression of risk factors that play a role in the development of early vascular aging, according to a study published online May 6 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Well-Controlled Blood Glucose May Improve COVID-19 Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes (T2D), well-controlled blood glucose (BG) is associated with lower mortality during hospitalization, according to a study published online May 1 in Cell Metabolism.

Abstract/Full Text

Fewer Children Enrolling in Pediatric Cancer Trials

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Just one in five pediatric cancer patients enroll in clinical trials, down from 40 to 70 percent during the 1990s and 20 to 25 percent in the early 2000s, according to a study published online April 23 in PLOS ONE.

Abstract/Full Text

Guideline Issued for Nonsevere, Severe COVID-19 Therapy

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an evidence-based guideline developed by an international team of physicians, pharmacists, researchers, and patients, published online April 29 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association, recommendations are presented for the treatment of COVID-19.

Abstract/Full Text

USPSTF Recommends Hep B Screening for Those at Increased Risk

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening adolescents and adults at increased risk for hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. These findings form the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online May 5 by the USPSTF.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement

Variation Seen in COVID-19 Tests, Hospitalization, Deaths Across NYC

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is considerable variation in the rates of COVID-19 testing, hospitalization, and deaths across New York City boroughs, according to a research letter published online April 29 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Race and Income Influence Risk for Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Race and income influence the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to a study published online April 28 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests Increased in Italy in 2020

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest was strongly associated with the cumulative incidence of COVID-19 in 2020 in Lombardy, Italy, according to a research letter published online April 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

FDA Goes After Unproven COVID-19 Antibody Tests

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it will crack down on the fraudulent COVID-19 antibody tests that have flooded the market.

More Information

Johns Hopkins University

With Many States Reopening, COVID-19 Testing Levels Still Too Low

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new analysis shows inadequate levels of testing for COVID-19 in 60 percent of states, many of which are actively reopening after weeks of lockdown.

AP News Article

Testing, Prescribing Increase After Change to TSH Reference Range

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A minor planned decrease in the upper limit of the reference range for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) resulted in an increase in levothyroxine prescriptions and more TSH measurements, according to a study published in the May 4 issue of CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

ATS Issues Guideline on the Diagnosis of Sarcoidosis

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an official American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published online April 15 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the detection and diagnosis of sarcoidosis.

Abstract/Full Text

Patients With Cancer Seem More Vulnerable to COVID-19

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with cancer seem to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have higher risks for severe outcomes, according to a study published online April 28 in Cancer Discovery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Genomically Targeted Treatment Slows Advanced Prostate Cancer

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Genomic targeted prostate cancer treatment shows a survival benefit in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, according to a study published online April 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of April 27 to May 1, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Incidence of Enteric Infections Due to Pathogens Up or Stable

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2019, the incidence of enteric infections caused by eight pathogens increased or remained stable, according to a study published May 1 in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

