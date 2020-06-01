Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Radiology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.
Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 25 to 29, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
Outcomes Equal for AYA Hodgkin Therapy at Peds, Adult Centers
FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), treatment strategies differ, but outcomes are equivalent with treatment at pediatric and adult centers, according to a study published online May 22 in Cancer Medicine.
Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry
THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.
Risk for Later Invasive Breast Cancer Up for Women With DCIS
THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with screening-detected ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) have increased long-term risks for invasive breast cancer and breast cancer death, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.
9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019
WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Neuroimaging Features of COVID-19 Are Variable
WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Neuroimaging features of COVID-19 are variable among patients with acute neurological symptoms but are dominated by acute ischemic infarcts, according to a research letter published online May 21 in Radiology.
Right Ventricular Dilation Linked to Mortality in COVID-19
TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Right ventricular dilation is associated with in-hospital mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 15 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.
ED Chest X-Ray Score Predicts COVID-19 Outcomes in Adults <50
FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A chest X-ray (CXR) severity score can predict outcomes among young and middle-aged adults with COVID-19 on presentation to the emergency department, according to a study published online May 14 in Radiology.
Updated Guidelines Issued for Management of Diverticulitis
FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines from the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, published in the June issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, updated recommendations are presented for the management of diverticulitis.
Some Children With COVID-19 Require Admission, PICU Care
WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some children with COVID-19 require admission and intensive care, according to a study published online May 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.
Odds of Pulmonary Embolism Up for Obese COVID-19 Patients
WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 with a body mass index (BMI) >30 kg/m² have increased odds of developing pulmonary embolism (PE), according to a research letter published online May 14 in Radiology.
Majority of Cancers Diagnosed Within Six Months of BI-RADS 3
TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than half of malignancies identified among women with Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System (BI-RADS) category 3 lesions are diagnosed within six months, according to a study published online May 19 in Radiology.
Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.
TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Higher Burden of Cardiovascular Risk Tied to Cognitive Decline
TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher cardiovascular risk burden is associated with cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows
TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.
28 Million-Plus Surgeries Could Be Canceled Due to COVID-19
TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide, more than 28 million elective surgeries could be canceled or postponed during the 12 weeks of peak disruption due to COVID-19, according to a study published online May 12 in the British Journal of Surgery.
Use of Imaging to Assess Stroke Down in Early COVID-19 Epoch
MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From a prepandemic to early-pandemic epoch, there was a decrease in the use of imaging for the evaluation of stroke, according to a research letter published online May 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results
MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.
Abnormalities Detected on Brain MRI of COVID-19 Patients in ICU
THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in the intensive care unit (ICU) with neurological symptoms, 44 percent of those undergoing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have acute findings, according to a study published online May 8 in Radiology.
Bowel Abnormalities Described in Inpatients With COVID-19
THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bowel abnormalities have been identified on abdominal imaging of some inpatients with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 11 in Radiology.
Risk Score May Predict Critical Illness at COVID-19 Admission
TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A risk score based on 10 factors can predict the risk for developing critical illness at COVID-19 admission, according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Residual Shunt After PFO Closure Linked to Higher Risk for Stroke
MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of a residual shunt after patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure is associated with an increased risk for recurrent stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), according to a study published online May 12 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Significant Reductions Seen in Breast Cancer Death With Screening
MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women participating in mammography screening have a significant reduction in the risk for dying of breast cancer and in the rate of advanced breast cancers, according to a study published online May 11 in Cancer.
ACR Issues Statement on Return of Routine Radiology Services
MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American College of Radiology statement, published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, recommendations are presented for re-engagement of routine radiology care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microstructural Differences Detected on Brain MRI in PANS
THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) have cerebral microstructural differences in multiple brain structures, including the deep gray matter structures, according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Network Open.
Guidance Developed for Lung Cancer Screening During COVID-19
WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a CHEST expert panel report, published online April 23 in Radiology: Imaging Cancer, recommendations are presented for the management of pulmonary nodules and lung cancer screening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whole-Body DW MRI Can Help Assess Pediatric Tumor Response
WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Whole-body diffusion-weighted (DW) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) shows good agreement with 18 fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET) for assessing tumor response to induction chemotherapy in children and young adults with lymphoma or sarcoma, according to a study published online May 5 in Radiology.
ATS Issues Guideline on the Diagnosis of Sarcoidosis
MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an official American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published online April 15 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the detection and diagnosis of sarcoidosis.
Anosmia in COVID-19 Linked to Lower Risk for Admission
FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, anosmia is strongly associated with a reduced likelihood of being admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online April 24 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology.
RV Strain on Echocardiogram May ID High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Right ventricular longitudinal strain (RVLS) is a predictor of mortality in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online April 28 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.
