Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Radiology for May 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 25 to 29, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Outcomes Equal for AYA Hodgkin Therapy at Peds, Adult Centers

FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), treatment strategies differ, but outcomes are equivalent with treatment at pediatric and adult centers, according to a study published online May 22 in Cancer Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Links Found Between Leaders of Medical Associations, Industry

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are extensive financial relationships between leaders of U.S. professional medical associations and industry, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Risk for Later Invasive Breast Cancer Up for Women With DCIS

THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with screening-detected ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) have increased long-term risks for invasive breast cancer and breast cancer death, according to a study published online May 27 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

9.5 Percent Uninsured in U.S. From January Through June 2019

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 9.5 percent of persons were uninsured from January through June 2019, according to a report published online May 28 by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Neuroimaging Features of COVID-19 Are Variable

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Neuroimaging features of COVID-19 are variable among patients with acute neurological symptoms but are dominated by acute ischemic infarcts, according to a research letter published online May 21 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Right Ventricular Dilation Linked to Mortality in COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Right ventricular dilation is associated with in-hospital mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 15 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 18 to 22, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

ED Chest X-Ray Score Predicts COVID-19 Outcomes in Adults <50

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A chest X-ray (CXR) severity score can predict outcomes among young and middle-aged adults with COVID-19 on presentation to the emergency department, according to a study published online May 14 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Updated Guidelines Issued for Management of Diverticulitis

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines from the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, published in the June issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, updated recommendations are presented for the management of diverticulitis.

Abstract/Full Text

Some Children With COVID-19 Require Admission, PICU Care

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Some children with COVID-19 require admission and intensive care, according to a study published online May 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Odds of Pulmonary Embolism Up for Obese COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 with a body mass index (BMI) >30 kg/m² have increased odds of developing pulmonary embolism (PE), according to a research letter published online May 14 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Majority of Cancers Diagnosed Within Six Months of BI-RADS 3

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than half of malignancies identified among women with Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System (BI-RADS) category 3 lesions are diagnosed within six months, according to a study published online May 19 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Spending on Primary Care Continues to Lag in the U.S.

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Spending on inpatient services, specialty care, and prescriptions together accounted for about two-thirds of the increase in total U.S. health care spending from 2002 to 2016, according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Higher Burden of Cardiovascular Risk Tied to Cognitive Decline

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher cardiovascular risk burden is associated with cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Burnout Comparable Between Millennial, Gen X Residents, Fellows

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Millennial and Generation X medical residents and fellows experience similar rates of burnout and have similar levels of empathy, according to a study published online May 5 in Academic Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

28 Million-Plus Surgeries Could Be Canceled Due to COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide, more than 28 million elective surgeries could be canceled or postponed during the 12 weeks of peak disruption due to COVID-19, according to a study published online May 12 in the British Journal of Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Use of Imaging to Assess Stroke Down in Early COVID-19 Epoch

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From a prepandemic to early-pandemic epoch, there was a decrease in the use of imaging for the evaluation of stroke, according to a research letter published online May 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Most Physicians Have Seen False-Negative COVID-19 Test Results

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most physicians believe they have seen false-negative results for a COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the results of a recent survey.

More Information

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 11 to 15, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Abnormalities Detected on Brain MRI of COVID-19 Patients in ICU

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in the intensive care unit (ICU) with neurological symptoms, 44 percent of those undergoing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have acute findings, according to a study published online May 8 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Bowel Abnormalities Described in Inpatients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bowel abnormalities have been identified on abdominal imaging of some inpatients with COVID-19, according to a study published online May 11 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk Score May Predict Critical Illness at COVID-19 Admission

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A risk score based on 10 factors can predict the risk for developing critical illness at COVID-19 admission, according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Residual Shunt After PFO Closure Linked to Higher Risk for Stroke

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The presence of a residual shunt after patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure is associated with an increased risk for recurrent stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), according to a study published online May 12 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Significant Reductions Seen in Breast Cancer Death With Screening

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women participating in mammography screening have a significant reduction in the risk for dying of breast cancer and in the rate of advanced breast cancers, according to a study published online May 11 in Cancer.

Abstract/Full Text

ACR Issues Statement on Return of Routine Radiology Services

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American College of Radiology statement, published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, recommendations are presented for re-engagement of routine radiology care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abstract/Full Text

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of May 4 to 8, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Microstructural Differences Detected on Brain MRI in PANS

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) have cerebral microstructural differences in multiple brain structures, including the deep gray matter structures, according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Guidance Developed for Lung Cancer Screening During COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a CHEST expert panel report, published online April 23 in Radiology: Imaging Cancer, recommendations are presented for the management of pulmonary nodules and lung cancer screening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abstract/Full Text

Whole-Body DW MRI Can Help Assess Pediatric Tumor Response

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Whole-body diffusion-weighted (DW) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) shows good agreement with 18 fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET) for assessing tumor response to induction chemotherapy in children and young adults with lymphoma or sarcoma, according to a study published online May 5 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

ATS Issues Guideline on the Diagnosis of Sarcoidosis

MONDAY, May 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an official American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published online April 15 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the detection and diagnosis of sarcoidosis.

Abstract/Full Text

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of April 27 to May 1, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Anosmia in COVID-19 Linked to Lower Risk for Admission

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19, anosmia is strongly associated with a reduced likelihood of being admitted to the hospital, according to a study published online April 24 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

RV Strain on Echocardiogram May ID High-Risk COVID-19 Patients

FRIDAY, May 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Right ventricular longitudinal strain (RVLS) is a predictor of mortality in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online April 28 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

