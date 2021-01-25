Virtual meetings on AFib, critical care medicine, ophthalmology, pharmacovigilance, and more, as well as FDA decisions

Lynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine.

Here is the medical news to watch for Jan. 25-31, 2021. There are 7 virtual medical conferences this week plus a number of regulatory webinars and webcasts.

Cardiology:

The International AF Symposium will take place virtually Jan. 29-31. There will be a review of the latest treatments and procedures for the management of atrial fibrillation, with brief lectures, real-time cases, mini-symposia, and panel/audience discussions.

Critical care:

Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) will take place virtually Jan. 31-Feb. 12 (yes, 13 days). The meeting will review common issues faced by critical care professionals and encourages collaboration among the critical care team to improve care of critically ill and injured patients. There will be online presentations, small-group virtual roundtables with access to leaders in the field, late-breaking research, and networking opportunities.

Endovascular:

The Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) will be held virtually Jan. 25-29, so you don’t have to travel to Germany to participate. In addition to the latest scientific data and technical news about endovascular interventions, there will be live case transmissions from around the world.

Lab:

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) will meet virtually Jan. 25-27 where attendees will be immersed in the latest life sciences discovery and technology research and new products.

Ophthalmology:

MIGS-travaganza 2021: A Glaucoma Symposium – Beyond MIGS, a one-day comprehensive course on glaucoma, sponsored by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, will take place virtually Jan. 28. Topics will include how to cannulate the Schlemm’s canal, when to do glaucoma genetic screening, glaucoma drainage device pearls, and surviving the economic challenges of Covid-19.

Pharmacovigilance:

On Jan. 26-28, the Drug Information Agency’s virtual Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management Strategies Conference will take place, with a focus on safety, pharmacovigilance, and risk management strategies. During the coronavirus pandemic, monitoring the safety of medications — and vaccines — has become even more challenging, whether it is in clinical trials, manufacturing, data collection, patient access, or the regulatory landscape. Regulators from the FDA, Europe, and other global regions will provide the context and thinking behind evolving regulations.

Radiology:

The FDA is expected to make a decision by Jan. 28 on expanded approval of Amgen’s Nplate (romiplostim) to include treatment of hematopoietic syndrome of acute radiation syndrome.

Rare diseases:

The FDA is expected to make a decision by Jan. 27 on a new enzyme replacement therapy for Fabry disease, Protalix Biotherapeutics and Chiesi’s pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102).

Thoracic surgery:

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) meeting will take place virtually Jan. 29-31. Among the hot topics will be racial disparities in care, medical technology innovation, Covid-19, and more.

Regulatory:

It will be a busy week at the FDA. On Jan. 26, the FDA will:

Host a virtual workshop to communicate the Agency’s current thinking about non-clinical assays for comparative immunogenicity risk assessment for generic peptide products, with a focus on four topics: in silico methods to assess binding affinity to major histocompatibility complex (MHC), in vitro assays to monitor innate immune activation and inflammation, assays monitoring antigen-specific T cell activation, and use of non-clinical data to assess immunogenicity risk.

Host another in its series of webinars for industry on respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 27, the FDA will:

Hold a virtual public meeting on the interim assessment of the biosimilar user fee act (BsUFA).

Host another in its series of virtual town halls for industry on coronavirus test development and validation.

Host a webinar on over-the-counter (OTC) non-prescription drugs, particularly how the FDA identifies and evaluates safety issues.

On Jan. 29, the FDA will host a webcast on regulatory perspectives on the development of drugs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Lynne Peterson, Contributing Writer, Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine

Cat ID: 150

Topic ID: 88,150,570,730,913,192,150,725,925,240,96