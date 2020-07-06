FDA eyes cellulite Tx, virtual meetings ramping up

Here is the medical news to watch for July 6-12, 2020. We hope you have an enjoyable Fourth of July weekend.

Dermatology: The FDA is expected to make a decision by July 6 on an expanded indication for an injectable enzyme (Endo International and BioSpecifics Technologies’ Xiaflex, collagenase clostridium histolyticum) to treat cellulite. However, the company said that even if it is approved, the launch will be delayed until later in 2020 due to Covid-19. Remember, it is already approved to treat Peyronie’s disease and Dupuytren’s contracture.

Emergency medicine: The FDA is expected to make a decision by July 8 on a treatment for exertional heat stroke, Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium for injectable suspension). The FDA rejected this muscle relaxant in 2017, issuing a complete response letter that said an additional trial would be needed before approval. Eagle conducted another 41-patient trial and resubmitted dantrolene.

Hematology: The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2020 virtual Congress will start on July 12. Among the topics: fibrinolysis, platelet physiology, Factor XIII and fibrinogen, coagulation inhibitors, critical care, platelet immunology, and hemostasis and malignancy.

Infectious diseases: The virtual International AIDS Conference will take place July 6-10. This is advertised as the largest virtual conference on HIV, covering the latest advances in basic, clinical, and prevention research as well as innovations in social sciences and new insights into effective programs.

Pediatrics: The virtual Society for Pediatric Dermatology meeting will take place July 10-12. Among the sessions will be: a Covid-19 update, complications of connective tissue diseases, clinical immunology, skin findings that led to eye findings (and vice versa), pediatric trichoscopy, challenging presentations of common diagnoses, rare conditions, and more.

Radiology: The Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) virtual meeting will take place July 11-14. Topics will include nuclear medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, radiation safety, total body PET, net imaging agents and isotopes, and much more.

Regulatory: The FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is hosting another virtual town hall on July 8 for clinical laboratories and commercial manufacturers who are developing or have developed Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

