Mentorship Program in Classical Hematology Facilitates Career Development

MONDAY, Aug. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A mentorship pilot program in classical hematology can facilitate career development and improve retention in the field, according to a study published online Aug. 1 in Blood Advances.

Noting that there is a lack of mentorship opportunities within classical hematology versus medical oncology, Zoya Qureshy, M.D., from the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, and colleagues developed a year-long external mentorship program implemented through the American Society of Hematology Medical Educators Institute. Thirty-five hematology/oncology fellows interested in classical hematology were paired in a meticulous process with 34 academically productive faculty mentors from different institutions across North America. Pairs were expected to meet once a month virtually and could participate in a scholarly project. The program was assessed using mentee and mentor surveys, a mentee interview, and a mentee focus group.

The researchers found that 33 of the pairs completed the program (94.2 percent). Of the mentee respondents, 63 percent worked on a scholarly project with their mentor, and several mentees received publications, grants, and awards. Perception by the mentee that their mentor was a good match was associated with a perceived positive impact on confidence, career development, and professional identity. After fellowship, 23 mentees (66 percent) accepted classical hematology faculty positions. All mentors believed that the program would improve retention in classical hematology.

“This study shows that effective, deliberate mentorship is vital for career advancement, especially for trainees,” Qureshy said in a statement. “Virtual communication can foster strong external mentorships and relationships for those who might not have as much institutional, local mentorship readily available.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

