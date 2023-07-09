Bookmark

1. In this scoping review, mindfulness therapy improved the psychological wellbeing of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. In addition, four main techniques in mindfulness therapy were identified: visual imagery, deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation training, and self-talk.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental wellbeing of students was significantly affected, in part due to changes in the learning environment. Mindfulness is thought to enhance emotional flexibility, which may mediate stress and anxiety. However, this link has not been extensively evaluated. As a result, the objective of the present study was to explore the impact of mindfulness interventions on the psychological wellbeing of adolescent students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of 2194 identified records, 10 (range 20-166 students) studies were included from various databases that were published during the COVID-19 pandemic (2019-2022). Studies were included if they had a randomized controlled trial or quasi-experimental study design and assessed the psychological wellbeing of students undergoing mindfulness interventions. The review was performed using PRISMA-ScR guidelines. Quality assessment was performed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) instrument. The primary outcome was psychological wellbeing.

The results demonstrated that mindfulness significantly improved the psychological wellbeing of students during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, several mental health markers improved following mindfulness interventions, such as anxiety, depression, stress, and emotional regulation. In addition, there were four main techniques in mindfulness therapy identified: visual imagery, deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and self-talk. Despite these results, the study was limited by the short publication period, which prevented the assessment of mindfulness on psychological wellbeing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the present study provided evidence to support the psychological benefits of mindfulness in students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

