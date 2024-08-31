Minimally Invasive SIRL for Pediatric Adrenal Tumors

Photo Credit: DC studio

The following is a summary of “Single-Incision Retroperitoneal Laparoscopic Resection of Adrenal Tumors in Children,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Tian et al.

This study presents the experience with single-incision retroperitoneal laparoscopy (SIRL) for the resection of adrenal tumors in pediatric patients, highlighting its clinical value and outcomes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of clinical data from 27 pediatric patients who underwent SIRL between January 2020 and September 2023. Patients with tumors larger than 5 cm or those requiring vascular skeletonization surgery or extensive lymph node dissection were excluded. Data on demographics, perioperative outcomes, and prognoses were collected, with preoperative tumor assessments conducted via computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Among the 27 patients, 16 were male and 11 were female, with a mean age of 54±45 months and a mean body mass index of 17.2±3.6 kg/m2. The mean dimensions of the tumors were 4.1±1.8 cm in length, 3.3±2.1 cm in width, and 2.9±1.7 cm in height. Complications included one case of diaphragmatic tear, three instances of peritoneal damage, and one case of postoperative renal artery injury, which resulted in thrombosis and renal atrophy. Importantly, none of the surgeries required conversion to open procedures, and no intraoperative or postoperative blood transfusions were necessary. Operative time, blood loss, and postoperative recovery times were within acceptable ranges. No local recurrence or distant metastasis was observed over a 6 to 48-month follow-up period involving outpatient visits and telephone assessments.

The use of SIRL for adrenal tumor resection in pediatric patients yielded favorable clinical outcomes, establishing it as an effective and minimally invasive surgical option for this population. However, this technique requires high surgical expertise, specialized instruments, and experienced surgeons. The findings suggest that SIRL is a safe procedure that offers significant postoperative benefits for pediatric patients with adrenal tumors.

