The following is a summary of “Neuroinflammation-associated miR-106a-5p serves as a biomarker for the diagnosis and prognosis of acute cerebral infarction,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by Du et al.

Abnormal expression of microRNAs (miRNAs) has been found to play significant roles in acute cerebral infarction (ACI), a prevalent cerebrovascular disease. Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine the diagnostic and prognostic significance of miR-106a-5p in ACI patients and explore its regulatory effects on inflammation in BV-2 microglial cells.

From 98 patients, serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples were collected, and mi-RNA sequences (miR-106a-5p ) were analyzed through RT-PCR. The diagnostic value of miR-106a-5p and the relationship between miR-106a-5p and acute cerebral infarction (ACI) prognosis were assessed through ROC curve analysis and logistic analysis, respectively.

In vitro, experiments were conducted in BV-2 cells using oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD) treatment, and the impact of miR-106a-5p on inflammation in BV-2 cells was measured using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). In serum and CSF of ACI patients, miR-106a-5p showed significant upregulation (all P< 0.001). Severe ACI cases had the highest levels of serum miR-106a-5p, and increased miR-106a-5p expression was associated with an unfavorable prognosis. The expression of miR-106a-5p in serum and CSF correlated positively with proinflammatory cytokines in ACI patients. Reducing miR-106a-5p suppressed inflammation in BV-2 cells subjected to oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD).

Study concluded MiR-106a-5p was upregulated in ACI patients, indicating its potential as a diagnostic and prognostic biomarker for ACI.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-023-03241-3