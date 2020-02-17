The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between objective and subjective findings of motor function measures in older adults following a 12-week adapted tango intervention.

A quasi-experimental repeated-measures design was used. Secondary analysis of the experimental group (Tango) data is reported here. The study took place in diverse senior independent living communities in an urban metropolitan area. Sixty-two older adults participated (n = 62, age: M = 82.3, SD = 8.8 years). Participants were assigned to 20 sessions of 90-min tango classes over 12 weeks. Motor function, depression, mental, and physical quality of life were measured before and after intervention. At post-test, satisfaction and subjective measures of motor function were assessed by participants indicating their level of agreement with statements that they improved in objective domains of motor function. Correlations were performed between subjectively rated agreement and changes in motor function, depression, and quality of life.

A strong negative correlation was found between subjective ratings and empirically observed improvements in balance (r = -.423) and endurance (r = -.241), although participant ratings correlated moderately with manual dual tasking (r = .319) and weakly correlated with lower body strength (r = .188). Decreased depression was correlated with subjectively improved lower body strength (r = .271) and endurance (r = .254). Improved mental quality of life was strongly (r = .423) correlated with subjectively improved balance and moderately correlated with improved manual dual tasking (r = .306).

After rehabilitation, even with improved depression and quality of life, older adults may not perceive empirically observed motor function improvements, particularly in balance and lower body strength. This study informs clinicians on the importance of assessing subjective data during rehabilitation to provide older adults with person-centred care.

© 2020 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.