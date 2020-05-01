No real therapeutic modality is currently available for Acute kidney injury (AKI) and if any, they are mainly supportive in nature. Therefore, developing a new therapeutic strategy is crucial. Mitochondrial dysfunction proved to be a key contributor to renal tubular cell death during AKI. Thus, replacement or augmentation of damaged mitochondria could be a proper target in AKI treatment. Here, in an animal model of AKI, we auto-transplanted normal mitochondria isolated from healthy muscle cells to injured kidney cells through injection to renal artery. The mitochondria transplantation prevented renal tubular cell death, restored renal function, ameliorated kidney damage, improved regenerative potential of renal tubules, and decreased ischemia/reperfusion-induced apoptosis. Although further studies including clinical trials are required in this regard, our findings suggest a novel therapeutic strategy for treatment of AKI. Improved quality of life of patients suffering from renal failure and decreased morbidity and mortality rates would be the potential advantages of this therapeutic strategy.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

