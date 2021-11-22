For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

We aimed to evaluate the advantages of magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)-planned prostatic artery embolization (PAE) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).In this retrospective study, MRAs of 56 patients (mean age, 67.23±7.73 years; age range, 47-82 years) who underwent PAE between 2017 and 2018 were evaluated. For inclusion, full information about procedure time and radiation values must have been available. To identify prostatic artery (PA) origin, three-dimensional MRA reconstruction with maximum intensity projection was conducted in every patient. In total, 33 patients completed clinical and imaging follow-up and were included in clinical evaluation.There were 131 PAs with a second PA in 19 pelvic sides. PA origin was correctly identified via MRA in 108 of 131 PAs (82.44%). In patients in which MRA allowed a PA analysis, a significant reduction of the fluoroscopy time (-27.0%, p = 0.028) and of the dose area product (-38.0%, p = 0.003) was detected versus those with no PA analysis prior to PAE. Intervention time was reduced by 13.2%, (p = 0.25). Mean fluoroscopy time was 30.1 min, mean dose area product 27,749 µGy•m2, and mean entrance dose 1553 mGy. Technical success was achieved in all 56 patients (100.0%); all patients were embolized on both pelvic sides. The evaluated data documented a significant reduction in IPSS (p < 0.001; mean 9.67 points).MRA prior to PAE allowed the identification of PA in 82.44% of the cases. MRA-planned PAE is an effective treatment for patients with BPH.