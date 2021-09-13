For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

(1) Background: To critically evaluate dorsal onlay buccal mucosal graft urethroplasty (DOBMGU) for posterior urethral stenosis repair following transurethral resection and other endoscopic prostate procedures. (2) Methods: A retrospective multi-institutional review of patients with membranous or bulbomembranous urethral stenosis for whom treatment with DOBMGU was conducted after receipt of prostate endoscopic procedures. Baseline data, peri-operative care, post-operative care and patient-reported outcomes were analyzed. The primary outcomes were procedural failure and development of de novo stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The secondary outcomes were changes in voiding, sexual function and patient satisfaction. (3) Results: A total of 107 men with a mean age of 69 ± 9.5 years and stenosis length of 3.5 ± 1.8 cm were included. Prior endoscopic procedures among participants were 47 patients (44%) with monopolar TURP, 33 (30.8%) with bipolar TURP, 16 (15%) with Greenlight laser, 9 (8.4%) with Holmium laser enucleation and 2 (1.9%) with bladder neck incision. At a mean follow-up time of 59.3 ± 45.1 months, stenosis recurred in 10 patients (9.35%). Multivariate analysis confirmed that postoperative complications (OR 12.5; = 0.009), history of radiation (OR 8.3; = 0.016) and ≥2 dilatations before urethroplasty (OR 8.3; = 0.032) were independent predictors of recurrence. Only one patient (0.9%) developed de novo SUI. Patients experienced significant improvement in PVR (128 to 60 cc; = 0.001), Uroflow (6.2 to 16.8 cc/s; = 0.001), SHIM (11.5 to 11.7; = 0.028), IPSS (20 to 7.7; < 0.001) and QoL (4.4 to 1.7; < 0.001), and 87 cases (81.3%) reported a GRA of + 2 or better. (4) Conclusions: DOBMGU is an effective and safe option for patients with posterior urethral stenosis following TURP and other prostate endoscopic procedures. This non-transecting approach minimizes external urinary sphincter manipulation, thus limiting postoperative risk of SUI or erectile dysfunction.