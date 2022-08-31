WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in five migraine patients has multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), according to a study recently published in the Journal of Occupational Health.

Keisuke Suzuki, M.D., Ph.D., from Dokkyo Medical University in Mibu, Japan, and colleagues examined the relationship between MCS and migraine using data from 95 consecutive patients in an outpatient headache clinic. Headache-related disability was evaluated with the Migraine Disability Assessment (MIDAS), and psychological distress was evaluated with the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K6).

The researchers reported that MCS was identified in 20 percent of patients with migraine, although none had previously been diagnosed with MCS. Higher rates of photophobia, osmophobia, visual aura, sensory aura, and central sensitization were seen in the MCS-positive group. Additionally, the MCS-positive group had higher MIDAS scores and K6 scores than the MCS-negative group.

“In conclusion, our study showed that MCS was observed in 20 percent of patients with migraine, and the results indicated significant associations of MCS with central sensitization and hypersensitivity-related symptoms in patients with migraine,” the authors write. “Further prospective studies with larger sample sizes will clarify the detailed associations between MCS and migraine and treated course of MCS.”

