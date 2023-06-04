Bookmark

1. In this systematic review, musculoskeletal injury (MSK) in adult athletes was associated with worsened scores across multiple domains of mental health.

2. Furthermore, involuntary retirement from sport due to MSK injury was commonly associated with worsened mental health.

Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)

Mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression may be prevalent in athletic populations due to an intertwining of their identity with their sport. Studies have shown that injured athletes tend to experience poorer mental health. However, no systematic review to date has examined the impact of musculoskeletal injury (MSK) on mental health outcomes. As a result, the objective of the present study was to synthesize the effects of MSK injuries on the mental wellbeing of adult athletes across several sports.

Of 1071 identified records, 31 (n=19 observational) studies were included from 2 databases (PubMed and PsycNet). Studies were included if they evaluated the impact of MSK injury on mental health in adult athletes. Studies were excluded if they focused on traumatic brain injury (TBI) or concussions, included pediatric populations, or did not investigate mental health outcomes after injury. The review was performed using PRISMA guidelines. The primary outcome was the impact of MSK injury on mental health outcomes.

The results demonstrated that MSK injury was associated with several deleterious mental health outcomes, including increased distress, disordered eating, substance abuse, and worsened mental health scores. Furthermore, several studies found that involuntary retirement from sport due to MSK injury was associated with worsened mental health outcomes, including increased anxiety, depression, feelings of loneliness, and loss of purpose. However, the review was limited by the fact that most of the studies focused on collegiate and professional athletes, limiting the generalizability of these findings to amateur athletes. Nonetheless, the present study added a greater understanding to the impact that MSK injury may have on mental health outcomes in adult athletes.

