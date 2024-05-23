Nadroparin Vs. Fondaparinux Sodium in Preventing Lower Extremity DVT Post Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

The following is a summary of “Comparison of efficacy of nadroparin and fondaparinux sodium for prevention of deep vein thromboembolism in lower extremities after total hip arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty: a retrospective study of 592 patients,” published in the May 2024 issue of Surgery by Gao et al.

This study aimed to compare the efficacy of nadroparin and fondaparinux sodium in preventing deep vein thromboembolism (DVT) following total hip arthroplasty (THA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA). A retrospective analysis was conducted on 592 patients who underwent these procedures at the hospital from December 2021 to September 2022. Data collected included patient demographics, surgical details, and DVT incidence. Patients were divided into two groups based on the anticoagulant administered: nadroparin (n=278) and fondaparinux sodium (n=314). Anticoagulation therapy commenced 12-24 hours post-operation and continued until discharge. The prevalence of DVT was compared between the groups using statistical analysis with SPSS software version 25.

Results indicated that the nadroparin group had a lower incidence of DVT compared to the fondaparinux sodium group (8.3% vs. 15.0%; p=0.012). Further subgroup analyses revealed specific patient demographics where nadroparin showed a statistically significant advantage over fondaparinux, including female patients (OR=2.258, p=0.007), patients aged 65-79 years (OR=2.796, p=0.004), those with hypertension (OR=2.237, p=0.042), individuals undergoing TKA (OR=2.091, p=0.011), and patients receiving combined spinal-epidural anesthesia (OR=2.490, p=0.003) (all p<0.05).

In conclusion, the findings suggest that nadroparin may offer superior efficacy in preventing lower extremity DVT following THA and TKA compared to fondaparinux sodium. These results highlight the potential benefits of selecting nadroparin as the preferred anticoagulant in specific patient groups undergoing these orthopedic procedures. Further prospective studies are warranted to validate these findings and refine anticoagulation strategies in orthopedic surgery.

Source: bmcsurg.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12893-024-02440-0