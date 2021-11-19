THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Almost one in 10 eligible U.S. children ages 5 to 11 years have received a first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since it was approved for that age group two weeks ago, the White House said Wednesday.

Of the 2.6 million doses put into children’s arms so far, 1.7 million were administered in the last week alone, which is about twice as many in the first week, according to White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients, the Associated Press reported.

The number of locations where pediatric vaccinations are offered increased from 20,000 last week to 30,000 this week, and the Biden administration expects the pace of vaccinations to increase in the coming days. Children who get their first shot by the end of the week and their second one three weeks after the first will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, the AP reported. Data from states reveal varying rates of vaccination among children ages 5 to 11 years. While about 11 to 12 percent have received their first dose in Colorado, Utah, and Illinois, rates are much lower in Idaho (5 percent), Tennessee (5 percent), and Wyoming (4 percent).

Associated Press Article

