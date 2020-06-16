TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A surgical technique using a modified elliptical excision and nipple-areola complex transposition on a thinned inferior dermal pedicle is an alternative approach for treating male patients with pseudogynecomastia seen after massive weight loss, according to a study recently published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal: Open Forum.

Krista L. Hardy, M.D., from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues described a technique using a modified elliptical excision and nipple-areola complex transposition on a thinned inferior dermal pedicle as an alternative to conventional techniques for treating pseudogynecomastia in 14 male patients following massive weight loss. Patients were followed for an average of 8.1 months (range, three months to 1.5 years).

The researchers found that pre- and post-weight loss body mass index averaged 52.0 and 29.6 kg/m², respectively. Patients lost an average of 79.72 kg, and an average of 2,615 g of total tissue was removed. All patients had concurrent procedures; the average operative time was 274 minutes. Minor complications were experienced by four of 14 patients, including asymmetry, delayed wound healing, seroma, and hyperpigmentation. No wound infections, hematomas, flap necrosis, or dysesthesia were reported.

“This is a nice alternative to the standard nipple grafting techniques we have used for years,” a coauthor said in a statement. “It allows us to preserve the shape of the nipple and in many cases the color in patients of color.”

One author disclosed financial ties to Galderma.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

