WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has outpaced its supply of vaccine doses, and the city could run out of doses in the next few days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“If we don’t get more vaccine quickly, a new supply of vaccine, we will have to cancel appointments and no longer give shots,” he said during a media briefing, CBS News reported. “At the rate we are going we will begin to run out on Thursday … we will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday.”

The mayor asked the federal government to send more vaccine doses as soon as possible, CBS News reported.

More than 220,000 people in the city were vaccinated last week — one every three seconds — and the city could vaccinate 300,000 more this week if it had enough vaccine doses, according to de Blasio. He said that 53,000 doses arrived Tuesday, giving the city only 116,000 doses for the week ahead, CBS News reported.

CBS News Article

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

