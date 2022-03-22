TUESDAY, March 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination seems safe for patients with prior history of myocarditis, with no evidence of recurrence, according to a study presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2022, held virtually from March 18 to 19.

Iyad Abou Saleh, M.D., from Hospices Civils de Lyon in France, and colleagues enrolled 142 patients with a prior history of confirmed acute myocarditis to examine the risk of myocarditis recurrence following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

The researchers found that vaccination status was known for half the patients: 55 and 16 were and were not vaccinated, respectively. Fear of myocarditis recurrence was the main reason for not getting the vaccine (75 percent of unvaccinated patients). Among the vaccinated patients, 12 and 43 had one and two doses, respectively; 96.4 percent were vaccinated with BNT162b2 (53 patients) and one each was vaccinated with mRNA-1273 and Ad26.COV2-S. There were no cases of death/myocardial infarction/stroke and no cases of myocarditis observed after vaccination. Side effects included tiredness and influenza-like illness, headache, chest pain, palpitations, and arm pain (21.8, 3.6, 3.6, 1.8, and 3.6 percent, respectively).

“We showed that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in patients with a history of acute myocarditis is not associated with a risk of recurrent myocarditis or other serious side effects,” Abou Saleh said in a statement. “Our results should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of patients and the predominant use of one type of vaccine.”

