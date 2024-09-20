No Significant Differences in Survival, Peritonitis, or Technique Outcomes Found by Analyzing IPD and SPD

Photo Credit: Trish233

The following is a summary of “Comparison of outcomes of incremental vs. standard peritoneal dialysis: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the September issue of Nephrology by Xu et al.

Incremental peritoneal dialysis (IPD) involves using less than the standard full dose in patients with end-stage renal disease. While IPD is increasingly mentioned in studies, its safety and effectiveness compared to standard peritoneal dialysis (SPD) remain uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to review and analyze the outcomes of IPD vs. SPD to understand their relative safety and effectiveness.

They included all comparative studies from PubMed, Embase, CENTRAL, Scopus, and Web of Science up to September 5, 2023 that reported on the specified outcomes.

The results showed that 10 studies were reviewed. Definitions of IPD varied, so a qualitative synthesis was used. Most studies found no difference in patient survival between IPD and SPD. The meta-analysis also showed no significant difference in mortality. Peritonitis and technique survival rates were similar for both IPD and SPD in most studies. Results on residual renal function (RRF) were mixed, with some studies showing IPD preserved RRF while others did not.

Investigators concluded that IPD may be a safe alternative to SPD for patients with new dialysis, with similar outcomes in survival, peritonitis, and technique. However, its effect on residual renal function remains unclear due to mixed evidence.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03669-w#Abs1