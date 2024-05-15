Non-Pruritic Lesions on the Entire Body Surface

Patient Case

An 89-year-old female presents with a two-month history of non-pruritic lesions covering her entire body, except the face until recently. These lesions are not painful, but she admits to picking at them, sometimes causing bleeding. She recalls a similar episode occurring once before when she was younger. Photographs from one month ago (Pictures 2 and 5) and recent images (others) illustrate the progression. She reports that colesevelam and isosorbide exacerbate the lesions. Her medical history includes furosemide, isosorbide mononitrate, levothyroxine, atenolol, and potassium chloride, with no known allergies except for an unknown reaction to sulfa. She has undergone cholecystectomy and hysterectomy. Despite discontinuation of furosemide, her symptoms persist.

