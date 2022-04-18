Despite its high prevalence in adolescents and young adults, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is poorly known and understood in areas other than psychiatry. Due to this lack of knowledge, affected patients often face a lack of understanding as well as rejection and discrimination when seeking help from medical professionals. This not only hampers a lasting improvement of NSSI and the development of a trustful physician-patient relationship but may also lead to traumatisation of affected patients. Based on our patients’ data, this article aims to inform interested plastic surgeons about NSSI and thus to support the treatment of affected patients.

600 patients with scars from NSSI presenting to our outpatient clinic for the first time during the past five years were enrolled in this study. Extensive data collected during the first contact was analysed and compared with the current literature.

95 % of the patients were female; 5 % were male. On average, patients presented 8.4 years after the last NSSI event and with a mean age of 26 years. NSSI scars were most often located on the left forearm (48 %), followed by both forearms (40 %), the left upper arm (20 %), both upper arms (15 %) and both thighs (14 %). In 57 % of patients, scars were only present on one side. A mean of 380 cm2 of the body surface was affected by NSSI scars. 47 % of patients reported having at least one additional diagnosis, with thyroid dysfunction and depression being the most common. 21 % of patients had ongoing psychiatric or psychological therapy at the time of their first consultation in our clinic.

Our data provides first insight into a large population of NSSI patients seeking treatment options for their NSSI-associated scars in a plastic surgery outpatient clinic. Most patients were female with scars located on their forearms. A mean of more than 8 years had passed between their last NSSI and their first presentation to our clinic. Our findings offer a data-based approach to a group of patients with a disease pattern that is largely misunderstood in surgical disciplines and needs more attention, especially in the light of its high prevalence and life-long consequences.

