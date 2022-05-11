TUESDAY, May 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), normal-appearing skin is a type I interferon-rich, prelesional environment, according to a study published in the April 27 issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Allison C. Billi, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues analyzed normal-appearing skin, lesional skin, and circulating immune cells from lupus patients via integrated single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial RNA sequencing to examine CLE immunopathogenesis.

The researchers found that in patients with lupus, normal-appearing skin represented a type I interferon-rich, prelesional environment. Interferon-induced gene expression changes were seen in all major skin cell types and altered predicted cell-cell communication networks. In addition, lupus-enriched CD16+ dendritic cells underwent interferon education in the skin, yielding proinflammatory phenotypes.

“These interferon-educated immune cells seem to be priming many different cell types in the skin to overreact to stimuli with excessive inflammatory responses, manifesting as disfiguring skin lesions,” Billi said in a statement. “We don’t yet know all of the stimuli that can tip the balance and precipitate these rashes, but ultraviolet light certainly appears to be one of them.”

