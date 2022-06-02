TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fresh, organic strawberries may be linked to a hepatitis A outbreak that has affected 17 people in three states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

The 15 cases in California and single cases in both Minnesota and North Dakota have been connected with FreshKampo or HEB brand organic strawberries, according to a news release from the FDA. Cases have also been reported in Canada. The last known case in the United States was reported on April 30, the agency said. No deaths have been reported.

The potentially affected strawberries were sold across the United States at a number of stores, including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat any fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB that were bought between March 5 and April 25, 2022, the FDA said. Those strawberries are now past their shelf life, but people who bought the strawberries and froze them for later use should not eat them, the agency warned.

Postexposure vaccination is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the previous two weeks because vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days of exposure. People who have had a previous hepatitis A vaccination or a previous case of hepatitis A infection do not require postexposure vaccination.

The FDA is investigating the outbreak along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local partners, and the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

