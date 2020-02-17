Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is an effective treatment for severe mental illness but access is limited for patients lacking consent capacity. We aimed to compare the symptomatic, cognitive, quality of life (QOL) and functional outcomes of patients with and without capacity receiving ECT for schizophrenia, depression or mania.

Patients prescribed ECT in a single center had their clinical outcomes pre and post ECT compared with repeated measures ANOVAs. Differences in demographic, clinical characteristics and ECT treatment between the group lacking and having capacity were examined using independent t-tests for continuous variables and chi-squared tests for categorical variables.

75.1% of 175 patients lacked capacity. The group lacking capacity had overall poorer cognitive and global functioning pre ECT but higher QOL. Objective psychiatric symptom ratings after ECT improved similarly between groups. Mood, cognition, QOL and function improved in both groups, with more improvement in mood and function in the group lacking capacity and a trend towards greater cognitive improvement (p = 0.051).

Subgroup analysis by diagnosis was not done due to smaller sample sizes in each group. Cognition was assessed with a general screening instrument not a full neuropsychological assessment.

ECT is a safe and effective treatment for schizophrenia, bipolar mania and depression, and may provide similar or greater benefits in patients lacking capacity to consent, compared to those with capacity. These results support the provision of a framework for substitute decision making in the patients’ best interests for ECT in patients unable to provide their own consent.

