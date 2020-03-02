Patients with fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) usually display a decrease in health-related quality of life (HRQoL). This decrease in HRQoL is related to clinical pain, anxiety, and depression. This cross-sectional study analyzes the mediating role of pain-coping strategies (especially catastrophizing) in the negative relationships of pain, anxiety, depression, and HRQoL in FMS.

One hundred and thirteen women with FMS and 63 healthy women were assessed using the Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). Participants completed self-report questionnaires to evaluate clinical pain, anxiety, depression, and pain-coping strategies.

Pain catastrophizing was inversely associated with the physical function, general health perception, vitality, emotional role, mental health, the physical and mental general components, and the global index of HRQoL, with percentages of variance explained ranging between 9 and 18%. Cognitive distraction showed a positive association with the physical function, general health perception, vitality, emotional role, mental health, physical component, and global index of HRQoL, with percentages of variance explained ranging between 4 and 7%. Mediation analysis showed that catastrophizing mediates the negative influence of clinical pain and trait-anxiety on the physical function, general health perception, vitality, mental health, and global index of HRQoL. No mediating effect of pain catastrophizing on the relation between depression and HRQoL was observed.

Patients with FMS exhibited markedly lower HRQoL than healthy individuals. While pain catastrophizing was inversely related to several domains of HRQL, associations were positive for cognitive distraction. Catastrophizing mediates the negative influence of clinical pain and trait-anxiety on HRQoL. Therefore, cognitive behavioral treatments focused on adaptive management and control of catastrophizing and negative emotional states may be helpful.

