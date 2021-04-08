The diverse nature of parenting among people with intellectual disabilities can be affected by many factors, including stereotypes, experiencing social isolation, living in poverty, suffering from chronic diseases and limited access to health care. Because of these factors, people with intellectual disabilities are not readily viewed as potential parents by society.

The research was conducted using the photovoice method, which analyses photographs taken by participants-seven mothers with intellectual disabilities (aged 22-43).

Thematic analysis yielded six main areas: pregnancy and childbirth, household duties-everyday life, caring for children, the importance of motherhood for a woman, parenting problems and difficulties, and types and forms of assistance.

Raising a child has become a life goal for the interviewed women. However, there were also difficulties in their lives, which have not been solved by formal and informal support. Individual support for mothers should include tailor-made sexual education, access to gynaecological care or long-term family support.

