Penetrating Neck Injury Due to Slip and Fall

Patient Case

The CT scan revealed a metal object located 20mm away from the internal carotid artery (ICA). Despite the proximity to the ICA, there was no evidence of damage to the optic nerve or vessels, and the eyeball remained intact. Surgical intervention was performed under general anesthesia, removing the object via an antero-posterior approach, with a drainage tube inserted along the canal. The patient is currently receiving medication and being closely monitored in the ICU.

