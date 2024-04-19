Penile “Bone” or Penis Fasciitis Ossificans: A Novel Pseudo-Tumor Description at an Extraordinary Site

The following is a summary of “Bone in the penis” or fasciitis ossificans of the penis – a first-time description of a pseudo-tumor at an extraordinary site,” published in the April 2024 issue of Urology by Lenart et al.

Fasciitis ossificans, a rare subtype of nodular fasciitis, poses diagnostic challenges due to its rapid growth and resemblance to malignant tumors. While typically originating in subcutaneous tissue, this benign soft tissue tumor can manifest in atypical sites, presenting clinicians with diagnostic dilemmas.

Researchers presented a remarkable case: the inaugural documentation of fasciitis ossificans in the penis of a male patient, manifesting as a tumor on the glans penis. The patient underwent surgical resection due to initial suspicion of penile cancer. However, histopathological analysis initially misdiagnosed the lesion as squamous cell carcinoma. Subsequent pathological consultation, however, revealed the true nature of the tumor: fasciitis ossificans originating from the glans penis, confirmed by the presence of ossification.

This unprecedented case highlights the necessity of considering fasciitis ossificans in the differential diagnosis of soft tissue tumors, particularly in unusual anatomical locations such as penile soft tissue, where it may pose diagnostic challenges and mimic more sinister pathology.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01475-y