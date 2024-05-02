Addressing Urology Workforce Shortage Amidst Early Retirements and Practice Shifts

The following is a summary of “An Analysis of AUA Census Trends: Earlier Planned Retirement and Practice Pattern Changes May Exacerbate the Urology Workforce Shortage,” published in the April 2024 issue of Urology by Pellegrino et al.

This study undertook a comprehensive analysis of data extracted from the 2015 and 2022 American Urological Association (AUA) census, an annual survey encompassing a representative sample of US urologists. The researchers scrutinized demographic shifts, practice patterns, and procedural trends. Workforce productivity was meticulously evaluated based on self-reported metrics, including hours worked per week and patients seen per week. The aim was to delve into the potential impacts of evolving trends in planned retirement age, practice setting, and physician productivity on the workforce shortage within the field of urology.

One of the unique aspects of this study was the development of a novel formula to elucidate how planned retirement age and productivity levels collectively influence the workforce’s production capacity. The findings unveiled a notable increase in the total number of practicing urologists from 11,990 to 13,976 during the study period, accompanied by a modest decrease in the mean age of practicing urologists from 55.0 to 54.5 years. Notably, there was a significant reduction in the mean planned age of retirement for all urologists, declining from 68.9 years to 67.7 years. Urologists in solo practice exhibited a notably higher planned retirement age of 71.9 years compared to their counterparts in other practice models.

Concurrently, the number of patients seen per week across all urologists decreased from 78.7 to 72.9, while the number of hours worked per week remained relatively stable. However, the maximum potential number of patients seen by the workforce before retirement increased by only 2.4% over the study interval. In conclusion, while the US urology workforce demonstrates growth and a decreasing mean age, declines in planned retirement age and productivity may counteract these advancements, potentially exacerbating the shortage of urologists in the US healthcare system.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429524002796