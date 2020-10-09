THURSDAY, Oct. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Four distinct physical activity profiles are detectable using activity monitoring among adults with arthritis, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Arthritis Care & Research.

Lynne M. Feehan, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and colleagues assessed 24-hour activity-sleep profiles in 172 adults with arthritis (rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or knee osteoarthritis).

The researchers identified clusters of high sitters (6.9 hours sleep, 1.6 hours rest, 13.2 hours nonambulatory, 1.6 hours intermittent, and 0.3 hours purposeful walking); low sleepers (6.5 hours sleep, 1.2 hours rest, 12.2 hours nonambulatory, 3.3 hours intermittent, and 0.6 hours purposeful walking); high sleepers (8.4 hours sleep, 1.9 hours rest, 10.4 hours nonambulatory, 2.5 hours intermittent, and 0.3 hours purposeful walking); and those with balanced activity (7.4 hours sleep, 1.5 hours rest, 9.4 hours nonambulatory, 4.4 hours intermittent, and 0.8 hours purposeful walking). Balanced activity was associated with younger age (odds ratio, 0.95), weaker occupational sitting habit (odds ratio, 0.55), and stronger walking-outside habit (odds ratio, 1.43) versus high sitters.

“Suggesting tailoring interventions based on 24-hour activity-sleep profiles may be indicated, particularly in adults with stronger habitual sitting or weaker walking behaviors,” the authors write.

