Physician Attitudes Toward Al in Primary Care: Navigating the Doctor-Patient-AI Relationship

The following is a summary of “Navigating the doctor-patient-AI relationship – a mixed-methods study of physician attitudes toward artificial intelligence in primary care,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Allen, et al.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing and poised to revolutionize medicine. Primary care, facing challenges such as physician shortages and burnout, can benefit from benefits and health solutions. However, research on primary care physician (PCP) attitudes toward AI is limited. For a study, researchers sought to investigate PCP views on AI in primary care, focusing on its potential impact on critical aspects like the doctor-patient relationship and clinical workflow.

Between June and August 2023, they surveyed 47 PCPs affiliated with a major academic health system in Southern California. The survey assessed general attitudes toward AI and examined two AI use cases. Additionally, they interviewed 15 survey respondents to delve deeper into their perspectives.

PCPs generally hold positive views of AI, although their attitudes vary depending on the context of AI adoption. While some expressed concerns about AI technology (accuracy, safety, bias), many highlighted people-and-process factors such as workflow, equity, reimbursement, and the doctor-patient relationship as key considerations.

The study provided nuanced insights into PCP attitudes toward AI in primary care, emphasizing the importance of addressing both technological and people-and-process concerns. To ensure the successful integration of AI tools in primary care, stakeholders must agree on these issues. Initiatives that overlook PCP concerns may face challenges in achieving meaningful impact.

