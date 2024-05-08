Analyzing the Reason for High Unemployment in Patients with HS Despite High Educational Attainment

The following is a summary of “High Unemployment Rate in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa despite High Educational Attainment,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Kearney, et al.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is linked to lower socioeconomic status (SES), potentially due to its adverse effects on education and employment. However, it was unclear whether HS causes downward social trajectories (social drift) or if affected individuals are born into lower SES backgrounds. This study aimed to assess the impact of HS on education and employment and compare participants’ educational attainment with their parents.

An anonymous online survey was distributed by patient-led organizations. Frequencies were compared using χ2 tests, and disease interactions were examined with one-way ANOVA.

Among 335 respondents from 10 countries, 94.9% completed secondary/high school, 71.3% pursued further education, 41.8% attained undergraduate degrees, 20% completed postgraduate education, 10.7% earned master’s degrees, and 2.1% obtained doctorates. Participants’ education levels exceeded their parents’ (P < 0.001). Nevertheless, 24.2% were unemployed, and 15.2% received illness benefits. Compared to national statistics, HS participants from Ireland (P = 0.003), the USA (P < 0.001), and the UK (P < 0.001) were more likely to be unemployed or receiving illness benefits, despite higher educational attainment in Ireland (P = 0.006) and the USA (P = 0.003) and similar education levels in the UK (P = 0.153).

The findings suggested social drift, with individuals experiencing downward social trajectories despite greater education than their parents and the general population. HS onset typically occurs during peak educational years, and while early disease onset does not appear to impair education, disease accumulation during employment years may limit opportunities.

