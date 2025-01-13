Plasma Inflammatory Profile in Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Genetic Ancestry

Photo Credit: Shutterstock AI

The following is a summary of “High-throughput proteomics identifies inflammatory proteins associated with disease severity and genetic ancestry in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Dimitrion et al.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition with a higher prevalence and disease burden in individuals who identify as African American and those with a family history, indicating a strong genetic influence on its pathogenesis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the relationship between plasma inflammatory protein expression, HS disease severity, and genetic ancestry in a diverse cohort.

They performed a case-control study comparing patients with HS to age-, sex-, and ethnicity-matched healthy controls. Circulating inflammatory proteins were profiled using Olink High-throughput proteomics, and genetic ancestry was determined through whole-genome sequencing data.

The results showed that novel proteins associated with HS were identified using linear regression, adjusting for age, sex, and ethnicity. Inflammatory proteome differences linked to disease severity were observed, with plasma IL6 levels distinguishing between Hurley stages, suggesting IL6 as a potential severity marker. Genetic ancestry-related variations were noted, with higher inflammatory proteins associated with neutrophilic inflammation in individuals with predominantly African ancestry, while those with predominantly European ancestry had elevated Th1-related inflammatory proteins.

Investigators concluded that genetic ancestry and disease severity significantly impact the plasma inflammatory profile in patients with HS.

Source:academic.oup.com/bjd/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/bjd/ljaf012/794575