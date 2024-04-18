Platelets Origin, Localization and Impact in Tumor Microenvironment: Tumor Type Variability

The following is a summary of “Localization, origin, and impact of platelets in the tumor microenvironment are tumor type-dependent,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Chapelain et al.

The intricate interplay between platelets and the tumor microenvironment (TME) remains a complex and understudied aspect of cancer biology. To elucidate this relationship, researchers conducted a comparative analysis focusing on platelets’ localization, origin, and functional impact within the TME of two distinct tumor models characterized by markedly different TME compositions: PyMT AT-3 mammary tumors and B16F1 melanoma.

Utilizing a comprehensive approach, the study group meticulously examined the presence and engagement of platelets within the TME of PyMT AT-3 and B16F1 tumors. Techniques including immunohistochemistry, histological analyses, and molecular profiling were employed to discern distinct patterns of platelet localization and origin within the tumor microenvironment.

Their findings reveal that while platelets are consistently observed to adhere firmly to the vessels within both AT-3 and B16F1 tumors, striking differences emerge in their extravascular distribution. Specifically, stromal clusters of platelets originating from a thrombopoietin-independent source are notably abundant exclusively within the TME of AT-3 mammary tumors. Furthermore, the investigations unveil disparate effects of platelets on the angiogenic and inflammatory profiles of AT-3 and B16F1 tumors, underscoring the tumor type-specific nature of platelet-tumor interactions. Notably, thrombocytopenia-induced reductions in platelet levels precipitated bleeding in both tumor models; however, profound endothelial degeneration, accompanied by extensive vascular leakage, tumor enlargement, and heightened cytotoxic cell infiltration, was uniquely observed in AT-3 tumors.

The study underscores the tumor type-dependent intricacies of platelet localization and origin and their consequential impact on TME shaping. While platelets emerge as integral components of solid tumors, their roles are modulated by tumor-specific factors. This highlights the need for tailored therapeutic strategies for the nuanced interactions between platelets and the TME across distinct cancer types. These insights offer valuable avenues for further exploration in elucidating the complex interplay between platelets and cancer progression, with potential implications for developing targeted interventions in cancer therapy.

Source: jeccr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13046-024-03001-2