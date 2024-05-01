Central Sensitization Linked to Adverse Outcomes

Researchers conducting a cross-sectional analysis found that central sensitization was associated with greater disease activity, worse functional ability, and lower QOL in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Fausto Salaffi, MD, PhD, and colleagues assessed 157 patients with PsA who did not have coexisting fibromyalgia. The study showed that 45.2% of participants scored 40 or higher on the Central Sensitization Inventory (CSI), indicating a high probability of central sensitization. Dr. Salaffi and colleagues identified strong correlations between high CSI scores and increased disease activity with correlation coefficients of 0.587 and 0.573, respectively. The researchers also evaluated scores from the Health Assessment Questionnaire and the 36-item Short Form Health Survey and found significant associations between CSI scores and poorer functional ability and QOL. The multivariate analysis indicated that the CSI score was the most significant independent factor affecting the 12-item Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease (PsAID-12) score. The outcomes suggested that central sensitization correlates with and potentially drives worse outcomes in patients with PsA.

Author Teresa Sellinger