Prevalence and Factors Influencing Post-Acute COVID-19 Symptoms in Patients With Primary Care

Photo Credit: Mikhail

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and Predictors of Post-Acute COVID-19 Symptoms in Italian Primary Care Patients,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Foresta et al.

The reasons for persistent symptoms after acute COVID-19 remain unclear. A survey analyzed prevalence and predictors of post-acute COVID-19 in a population under general practitioners (GPs) care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the prevalence and predictors of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms.

They included patients aged ≥18 years with confirmed COVID-19. The survey gathered demographics, risk factors, and symptoms, with fatigue and quality of life (QoL) questionnaires administered. Descriptive statistics stratified cases as acute or post-acute, and logistic regression analyzed clinical associations.

The results showed that 1,108 surveys were analyzed, with 29% reporting post-acute COVID-19. Persistent symptoms included fatigue and memory or concentration issues. Women had higher odds than men (OR 1.9, 95% CI 1.4-2.5), age >50 years vs ≤50 years (OR 1.6, 95% CI 1.2-2.2), Body Mass Index (BMI) >25 vs ≤25 (OR 1.6, 95% CI 1.1-2.1), and autoimmune diseases (OR 1.8, 95% CI 1.1-2.9). Associations were also found with hospitalization, anxiety, and allergies. Post-acute patients had higher fatigue and worse QoL.

Investigators highlighted the need for personalized strategies to manage post-acute COVID-19 and address persistent symptoms.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/21501319231222364