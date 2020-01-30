Iron deficiency is common in cystic fibrosis (CF), but previous prevalence studies often reported results confounded by acute exacerbations. This single-center retrospective study aimed to identify the prevalence of iron deficiency in a stable adult CF population, identify the risk factors associated with iron deficiency, and compare common laboratory indicators of iron status.

Medical charts of 105 patients aged 18-67 were reviewed to determine the prevalence of anemia. Of these patients, a subgroup of 67 were included in analyses of iron deficiency, defined as serum ferritin < 12 ng/mL and/or percent transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 16%. Data on sex, age, body mass index, anemia status, vitamin deficiencies, presence of comorbidities, colonization with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and use of acid blockers and CF transmembrane conductance regulator modulators were collected to evaluate relationship of iron deficiency with these clinical factors. κ agreements between serum iron, ferritin, transferrin, and TSAT were compared.

In this stable CF population, the prevalence of iron deficiency was 41.8% (n = 67), and the prevalence of anemia was 33.3% (n = 105). Iron deficiency was associated with presence of anemia (P < .001), vitamin A deficiency (P = .012), and moderate (P = .047) and severe lung disease (P = .045) compared with mild lung disease. Transferrin agreed poorly with other iron status indicators.

Iron deficiency is common in CF, although prevalence rates can vary widely depending on the laboratory parameters used. CF centers should consider routine screening for iron deficiency.

