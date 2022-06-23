WEDNESDAY, June 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The global prevalence of metabolic syndrome (MetS) is 32 percent among patients with psoriasis, according to a review published online June 6 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Liu Liu, from the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the prevalence of MetS among psoriasis patients. Five databases were searched from inception through September 2021.

The researchers found that the global prevalence of MetS was 32 percent in patients with psoriasis, with prevalence of 32 and 9 percent in adults and in children and adolescents, respectively. The highest prevalence was seen in Latin America (47 percent), while North America had the lowest prevalence (26 percent). Compared with those with other psoriasis types, patients with psoriasis vulgaris or severe psoriasis had a higher prevalence of MetS (29 and 37 percent, respectively).

“Although previous studies have demonstrated an increased risk of MetS among patients with psoriasis, to our knowledge, this study is the first to calculate the global prevalence of MetS in patients with psoriasis,” the authors write. “Our findings suggest the need to identify and manage metabolic disorders in patients with psoriasis. Future studies should evaluate the pathogenesis of MetS in this patient population.”

