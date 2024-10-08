Prevalence of Nocturnal Polyuria and Genitourinary Symptoms in Patients with PAF

Photo Credit: mediazon

The following is a summary of “Pelvic autonomic dysfunction is common in patients with pure autonomic failure,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Vichayanrat et al.

Pure autonomic failure (PAF) primarily presents as cardiovascular autonomic failure and may evolve into other neurodegenerative disorders. However, the involvement of different autonomic functions in PAF has not been thoroughly assessed.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to characterize pelvic autonomic dysfunction in patients with pure autonomic failure.

They assessed cardiovascular autonomic function and pelvic autonomic dysfunction in patients with PAF using urinary and sexual symptom questionnaires, along with a bladder diary (urinary, sexual symptoms questionnaires and a bladder diary).

The results showed 96% (24/25) reported lower urinary tract symptoms, with overactive bladder symptoms most common (n = 23; 92%; median overactive subscore 8, IQR 3–11), followed by voiding difficulties (n = 19; 76%; median low stream subscore 2, IQR 1–3). Sexual dysfunction was noted in 84% (n = 21), with 86% (19/22) having nocturnal polyuria (NP; median NP index 47%, IQR 38%–51%; normal range <33%). Voiding dysfunction was seen in 77% (10/13), and 31% (4/13) had post-void residual urine >100 mL. No significant correlations existed between the need for catheterization and the degree of NP with age, disease duration, and cardiovascular autonomic parameters (P>0.05).

They concluded that nocturnal polyuria and genitourinary and bowel symptoms were prevalent in patients with PAF, suggesting a multifactorial pathophysiology potentially independent of cardiovascular autonomic failure.

