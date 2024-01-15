Probiotic supplementation may improve outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes

1. Patients with type 2 diabetes randomized to using probiotic supplements were found to have significantly reduced lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 levels at 12-weeks follow-up.

2. Probiotic supplementation was also associated with improved glycemic control at follow-up.

Evidence Level Rating: 1 (Excellent)

Type 2 diabetes affects many adults worldwide and is increasing in prevalence in many countries. In patients experiencing type 2 diabetes, it has been hypothesized that inflammatory markers such as lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 increase the risk of cardiovascular events. In this double-blind randomized controlled trial based in Iraq, 68 participants with a type 2 diabetes diagnosis, aged 50-65 years were assigned to either receive a probiotic supplement or a placebo pill. The goal was to determine whether probiotic supplementation would result in reduced lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 levels, as well as improved glycemic control at 12-weeks follow-up. Included in the probiotic supplement were Bacillus Coagulans, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifdum. At follow-up, there was noted to be a statistically significant reduction in lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 levels in patients taking probiotics, in addition to a positive impact on HBa1c and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. One of the limitations of the study was the short timeframe in which it was conducted, as diabetes complications tend to accumulate over longer timeframes. Additionally, this study could have used a food record instead of a food recall to create a more accurate response. Overall, the study findings indicate that there may be a role for probiotics in the improvement of outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes. With further research in the area, practitioners may consider including probiotics as a counseling point for diabetes education.

Click to read the study in Nutrition and Metabolism

Image: PD

