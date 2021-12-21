MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo sprays and hair conditioner spray products with brand names Pantene, Herbal Essences, Aussie, and Waterless because of benzene contamination. This follows an earlier recall of some aerosol spray Old Spice and Secret products, also manufactured by Proctor & Gamble.

The recalled products — all in aerosol cans — were distributed throughout the United States. Some of the products under recall are Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil; Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner; Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo; and Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue. Previously, Hair Food dry shampoo was also discontinued due to the presence of benzene.

Consumers should stop using and discard the specific products cited in the recall, Proctor & Gamble says. A full list of all products with the relevant UPC codes, names, and descriptions are listed on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The company began a review of its aerosol products after recent reports showed traces of benzene in some aerosol spray offerings. It has not received any reports of harm from their use. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” Proctor & Gamble said in a statement.

Individuals should contact their health care providers if they have any problems they believe may be related to use of the products.

