Psoriasis & Other Skin Diseases Pose a Psychological Burden

Plaque psoriasis and other skin diseases can cause a psychosocial burden and feelings of stigmatization, according to a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Paolo Gisondi, MD, and colleagues evaluated 19,915 adult patients on the burden of the most common dermatologic diseases in terms of QOL, work life, and stigmatization. Researchers observed a modest to extremely large effect on QOL in about 40% of those with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancers. This effect was also seen in roughly half of participants with acne, alopecia, or chronic urticaria. Overall, 88.1% of participants considered their skin disease as embarrassing slightly more in their personal life than in their work life (83%). Furthermore, roughly half of the respondents reported sleeping difficulty, feeling tired, and the impact of the disease on taking care of themselves. Roughly one in seven (14.5%) believed others have rejected them because of skin disease, and 19.2% believe they have been looked at with disgust. Across diseases, anxiety and depression were frequently reported.

Author Martta Kelly