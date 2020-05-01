Squamous cell lung carcinoma (SqCLC) is a type of non-small-cell lung cancer, accounting for 25-30% of all lung cancer cases with a median advanced stage survival of 8-11 months. Here we present a rare case of long-term survival with metastatic SqCLC following coil embolisation of the right pulmonary artery. The 49-year-old patient was diagnosed with stage IV (cT4N3M1) SqCLC in 2007 due to a biopsy-proven central malignant tumour in the right lung and bilateral mediastinal lymphadenopathy. A magnetic resonance imaging scan also revealed a metastatic lesion in the liver. Soon after the diagnosis, the patient experienced pulmonary haemorrhage, which was managed by obturating the intermediate bronchus and performing coil embolisation of the right pulmonary artery. The patient also received chemotherapy in 2007 and 2009 without radiological changes. At three different time points in years 2010-2019, biopsies of the primary tumour were taken. All showed dense connective tissue with no indication of cancer growth. In 2020, a positron emission tomography scan showed no pathological metabolic activity in the lungs and liver. Currently, the patient remains in a stable clinical condition with a good performance status. The long-term clinical benefit indicates a direct effect of coil embolisation on tumour progression. We suggest that coil embolisation of tumour-feeding arteries could be considered as a potential treatment method for patients with SqCLC.

