THURSDAY, May 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Rapid post-dialysis recovery time (DRT) occurs in most end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients receiving five dialysis treatments each week in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) setting, according to a study published online April 6 in Hemodialysis International.

Eran Y. Bellin, M.D., from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues examined DRT among 2,309 ESRD patients receiving more frequent dialysis in an SNF (modeled to deliver 14 treatment hours minimum per week; Nov. 4, 2019, to June 11, 2021) across 12 states and 154 SNFs.

The researchers reported that DRT was available for 108,876 dialysis sessions, with patients receiving a mean of 4.3 weekly dialysis treatments. The vast majority of patients (92 percent) reported DRT of two hours or less. Lower odds of rapid DRT were seen among patients who were older, missed their previous treatment, or experienced intradialytic hypotension, whereas greater odds of rapid DRT were seen among patients receiving five dialysis treatments in the previous week or having 160 to 179 mm Hg pre-hemodialysis systolic blood pressure. There was an association observed between rapid recovery and reduced mortality or hospitalization.

“As we continue our efforts to systematically learn what is of benefit to the SNF dialysis population, we view these results as highly promising in potentially enhancing the ability of our patients to participate in rehabilitation and restorative services while living in the SNF, which will be the subject of our next set of studies,” a coauthor said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to Dialyze Direct, which provided the care in the study.

