Rare Necrosis Transparent Skin

Patient Case

A 56-year-old female was admitted to the hospital due to fever and lethargy, and she was treated with antibiotics (penicillin). During her hospital stay, she developed erythematous changes on the skin of her lower right extremity, which progressed to bullae and were subsequently removed by the medical staff. After two days, the lesions became necrotic and hardened. She was then transferred to the dermatology ward for further treatment. Biopsies were taken, and the current treatment regimen includes conservative measures such as antibacterial gel, prednisolone at a dosage of 1mg/kg per day, and wound dressing with alginate. Differential diagnoses considered include diabetes mellitus type 2, cardiac insufficiency, and arterial hypertension. The patient’s medication regimen includes valsartan, amlodipine, networking (possibly a typo), metoprolol, moxonidine, pantoprazole, sitagliptin, and torasemide.